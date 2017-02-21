Bill aims to increase speed limits on Iowa roadways

DAVENPORT, IA. (KWQC)- Iowa legislators are working to increase the speed limit on high-speed roads and intestate highways. Senate File 289 would set the speed limit to 65 miles per hour on high-speed roads and 75 miles per hour on interstate highways. Both proposed changes are five-mile increases from what the current speed limit is. Lieutenant Brian Vortroubek with the Iowa State Patrol monitors roadways daily and said increased speed could result in more accidents.

“With speed being one of the major causes of accidents it’s really important that people watch their speed,” Votroubek said. “If one person is going a lot slower than the other and someone is going a lot faster it can cause rear end collisions.”

However, there are some concerns to an increase in speed. According to the Iowa State Patrol over 50 percent of deaths on Iowa roadways in 2016 were due to speeding. Votroubek said increasing speed could cause them to have more troopers monitoring roadways.

“If the speed limit would go up and if people are driving faster it would cause us to have an increased presence on the roadways to keep the citizens of Iowa and those driving around on the highways safer.”

There is still no word on when or if the bill will be passed.