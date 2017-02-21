Drew Peterson transferred out of Illinois prison system

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Drew Peterson
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson. Peterson's murder-for-hire trial in southern Illinois was postponed by a Randolph County judge Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, until early next year. Peterson is charged with soliciting an inmate to kill Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow, who prosecuted the 2012 case in which Peterson was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the bathtub drowning death of ex-wife Kathleen Savio. (Illinois Department of Corrections via AP, File)

MENARD, Ill. (AP) – Former suburban Chicago police officer Drew Peterson has been transferred out of an Illinois prison and is now in a federal prison in Indiana.

Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson said Tuesday that the 63-year-old Peterson was transferred but declined to say why or where, citing security. The federal Bureau of Prisons said Peterson is in the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Peterson was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. The investigation into her 2004 death was reopened when Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, went missing in 2007.

Peterson was sentenced to another 40 years in prison last year for plotting to hire someone to kill the prosecutor who won the conviction in the Savio case.

