Hillsdale residents pack board meeting to support village clerk

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) – Tensions flare at a village board meeting in Hillsdale, Illinois. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 was the first meeting since the village clerk was exonerated of misconduct charges. Residents showed up in force and some are now calling for the mayor to resign.

Hillsdale Village Clerk Jane Lundquist was cleared of wrong doing a week ago stemming from an indictment brought down last March on two charges of misconduct. She was accused of writing off more than $1,000 of debt on sewer accounts without having the legal authority to do so.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney dismissed the charges against Lundquist, saying new evidence created a “reasonable likelihood” of her innocence. Mayor Mike Lambrecht explained to the gallery at the board meeting Tuesday that he did what ordinance says he should, which is reporting something that he felt didn’t look right in the books.

Residents called for an apology to the village clerk and taxpayers for this situation costing nearly $40,000 between the forensic audit and lawyer fees. That apology did not come.

“The worst part is it was unnecessary because it was all out there from the get go. There’s no basis on what they did. It was just a vendetta against her at that’s all it was,” said resident “Bubba” Brooks.

Former village board member Sue Marsden added, “That’s a lot of money to this town. The people, the taxpayers, they don’t deserve this.”

Mayor Lambrecht declined an interview on Tuesday following the board meeting. Lundquist tells KWQC she’s not surprised by the reaction and hopes something changes in the way the village government is being run. Many are looking toward an upcoming election on April 4th where terms are up for three trustee positions. A handful of people have expressed intent to run in light of frustrations over the current political climate.