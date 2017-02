QUAD CITIES (KWQC) — Traffic on the I-74 bridge was slowed due to stopped vehicles in the left hand lane of the bridge. Around 8 a.m. traffic was backed up past Middle Road.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the left lane is blocked due to an accident. There is no word if there are any injuries. There is also no word on how long it will take to get the disabled vehicles moved from the bridge.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.