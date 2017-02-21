Injured Sherrard player gets one last shot

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) – Sherrard Tigers may have lost their Super Sectional game against the Byron Tigers Monday night, but not before senior Faith Anderson made two more points.

Anderson tore her ACL in the sectional game against Eureka and was sidelined for the following game.

“She’s a great player for us and you know it was an unfortunate accident that happened last week,” says Coach Doug Swanson. ” She needed to go out like that, not the way you know she was being helped off the floor but that’s the way she’s going to remember.”

As the clock was winding down in the 4th quarter, Swanson took a time out and checked Anderson in.

“We talked about it a little bit before the game,” says Anderson. “He asked if I was ready and I said of course.”

An emotional Anderson started crying as her perfect layup went through the hoop.

“It was an awesome moment,” she says. ” It was nice to end my season like that.”

Faith’s father, David Anderson, says it was a show of true sportsmanship by the Byron Tigers.

“I really appreciate both coaches’ willingness to let that happen,” he says. “It was just a classy move on both of their parts I think.”

While Sherrard’s road to state came to a close, the Tigers say wins and losses aren’t everything.

“It’s just kind of the memories that we’ve created as a team, the family environment that we’ve created is what we’re going to remember for the rest of our lives,” she explains.