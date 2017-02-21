Lane closures on I-74 and Hwy 34 in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) – Be on the lookout for lane closures on I-74 and U.S. 34 in Galesburg.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says starting on Wed. Feb. 22, 2017, there will be intermittent lane closures while crews install poles for traffic cameras.
The closures are scheduled at the following times:

· The right lane of eastbound U.S. 34 will be closed at W. Main Street between 8:30 a.m. and noon on Wed. Feb. 22.
· The right lane of eastbound I-74 will be closed at E. Main Street (Exit 48) between 8:30 a.m. and noon on Thurs., Feb. 23.

IDOT asks that drivers slow down and use caution in those areas.

