Megabus returns to the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – Megabus is coming back. The bus service, known for its dollar fares, free WiFi, and double-decker buses ended service on its route from Chicago to Nebraska in January, 2017. The company cited low gas prices as the reason. Now, the Megabus just announced it will resume service on a similar route.

The company says one bus will travel daily in both directions, with additional service on weekends and holidays, as needed.

In our area, the buses stop in at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville near the University of Iowa and Moline, Ill., at the Quad City International Airport. The Quad City stop had been in Davenport before.

The company says Windstar Lines will provide buses and Megabus will manage ticket sales and customer services. Service to the Quad Cities resumes on March 1, 2017.