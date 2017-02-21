Out with the old, in with the new. Rock Island Officials have plans for old KMart

Rock Island, Il (KWQC) Plans are under way to use the old K-Mart space in rock island. A space that’s been empty since last summer when K-Mart closed, an option is in place, but it’s not what the city council wants. The option on the table is to make this old k-mart a rental storage facility. Rock Island Mayor, Dennis Pauley, says a new retail store would be a better option for the city in the long run.

“It’s a prime site and it’s a great site for retail,” Pauley said.

But the current owners of the lot have a different plan in mind, making the current lot into a rental storage facility. U-Haul has been renting the space for the time being

“They’ve got the uhaul dealer out there and the uhaul dealer can of course operate from the outside, they can have a desk on the inside, they’re just not zoned for inside storage.” Pauley added.

Pauley says beyond zoning issues, a retail store will better serve the community, by creating more money in the long run for the city, and less of burden on residents property taxes.

“Retail sales tax is very important to the city, you have to have a lot of retail sales tax, you can’t keep raising property taxes, it just doesn’t work. We’re not trying to do anything negative we just want to insure that eventually we end up with retail at that site.”

The mayor says the owner of the old k-mart lot is open to a retail business moving in. Both parties are at a preliminary stage for figuring out what will occupy the space permanently.