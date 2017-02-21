Police identify motorcycle rider in fatal Davenport crash – UPDATED

update 2-21-17: Police released the name of the motorcycle driver who was killed in the crash as 55-year-old Donald Shull of Davenport. Police also say speed and method of operation of the motorcycle appear to be the main contributing factors to the crash but the investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE: 1 person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Davenport.

On Sunday, February 19th at approximately 6 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and EMS were sent to River Drive just east of South Concord Street in regards to a multi vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers found that the incident involved three vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle. As a result of the accident, the driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Police are investigating a motorcycle crash on West River Drive near the intersection of South Concord Street. Traffic is being re-routed in this area.

Police are not yet releasing any details while they continue to investigate.

