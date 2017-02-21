Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Kewanee

By Published: Updated:
police-light

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) – Police in Kewanee are investigating a possible murder-suicide, after finding two bodies inside a home.

Police say they found the bodies while performing a welfare check at 1040 North Grace Avenue.

Police Chief James Dison activated the Henry Mercer Investigative Task Force to conduct a death investigation.
Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services processed the crime scene and Agents and Investigators are actively furthering the investigation. Preliminary evidence and information indicates this may be murder-suicide however there are a lot of leads underway.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309)853-1911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at (309) 937-2324.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s