Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) – Police in Kewanee are investigating a possible murder-suicide, after finding two bodies inside a home.

Police say they found the bodies while performing a welfare check at 1040 North Grace Avenue.

Police Chief James Dison activated the Henry Mercer Investigative Task Force to conduct a death investigation.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services processed the crime scene and Agents and Investigators are actively furthering the investigation. Preliminary evidence and information indicates this may be murder-suicide however there are a lot of leads underway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309)853-1911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at (309) 937-2324.