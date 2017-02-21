Sarah’s Story- Part Two

Fran Riley Feature

By Published: Updated:
Sarah’s Story - Fran Riley Feature
Sarah’s Story - Fran Riley Feature

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — She is a survivor. A courageous young woman who survived a horrific automobile accident in 1996. Twenty years later, Sarah Barker of Bettendorf is making great strides!

There was a time Sarah wondered if she would ever walk again. The word quit is not in her vocabulary. At age thirty eight, Sarah is back on her feet.

She undergoes therapy on an anti-gravity treadmill. The Alter-G machine helps her muscles work the way they are supposed to. She can walk twenty minutes in a row on the machine.

Genesis Physical Therapy Assistant Danielle Roberts says Sarah is a hard worker and sometimes gets stretched to the limit.

Sarah says attitude is a game changer. Her can do attitude continues to take her a long way.

She is an aspiring writer. Sarah and her mom are working on a memoir. It will trace the inspiring and often times difficult road Sarah and her family have been on since the accident in 1996.

Sarah Barker hopes her story will give others hope. She says I have so much life to live!

Sarah’s Story – Fran Riley Feature

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s