Sarah’s Story- Part Two

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — She is a survivor. A courageous young woman who survived a horrific automobile accident in 1996. Twenty years later, Sarah Barker of Bettendorf is making great strides!

There was a time Sarah wondered if she would ever walk again. The word quit is not in her vocabulary. At age thirty eight, Sarah is back on her feet.

She undergoes therapy on an anti-gravity treadmill. The Alter-G machine helps her muscles work the way they are supposed to. She can walk twenty minutes in a row on the machine.

Genesis Physical Therapy Assistant Danielle Roberts says Sarah is a hard worker and sometimes gets stretched to the limit.

Sarah says attitude is a game changer. Her can do attitude continues to take her a long way.

She is an aspiring writer. Sarah and her mom are working on a memoir. It will trace the inspiring and often times difficult road Sarah and her family have been on since the accident in 1996.

Sarah Barker hopes her story will give others hope. She says I have so much life to live!

