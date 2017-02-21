Schipper pleads not guilty in Erie, Ill. abduction case

KWQC Staff Published: Updated:
chad-schipper3

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) — The man charged in connection to the Erie, Ill. abduction case has pleaded not guilty. Chad Schipper entered his plea in court Tuesday morning, February 21, 2017.

Schipper is accused of kidnapping Larry and Constance Van Oosten at gunpoint from their Erie home and taking a $350,000 cashier’s check

He was originally charged with home invasion, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Twelve more criminal charges, including felony theft, were added the week before his plea.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s