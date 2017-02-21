Schipper pleads not guilty in Erie, Ill. abduction case

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) — The man charged in connection to the Erie, Ill. abduction case has pleaded not guilty. Chad Schipper entered his plea in court Tuesday morning, February 21, 2017.

Schipper is accused of kidnapping Larry and Constance Van Oosten at gunpoint from their Erie home and taking a $350,000 cashier’s check

He was originally charged with home invasion, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Twelve more criminal charges, including felony theft, were added the week before his plea.

