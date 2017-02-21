senator-ernst-spends-the-day-in-the-quad-cities-area-tuesday

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) – Senator Joni Ernst was in the Quad Cities area Tuesday as part of her 99 county tour.

She ended her day in Davenport speaking at the Gilda’s Club after facing a tough crowd in Maquoketa earlier in the day.

That’s where a room full of people made it clear how they feel about the new leader of their country and Sen. Ernst by chanting “your last term” as she made her entrance.

“Everybody has the right to free speech and what I asked is that you can holler all you want at me that’s fine, I’m the elected representative,” Ernst said.

Despite protests, Ernst got right to the reason for her stop in Maquoketa, to talk about Veteran’s concerns.

“The most difficult thing to deal with right now from a veterans care aspect is mental health,” Jackson County Veteran Affairs Director Terry Creegan said.

The Choice Program that promises Veterans access to health care outside of the VA system was also a talking point for the day.

“They are not receiving good and timely care through the choice program. providers not being paid, they’re being turned into collections,” Ernst said. “This should not happen, this should not happen to our veterans.”

Ernst says she is doing all she can about these concerns.

“Whether its Veteran suicide issues, Veterans mental health, making sure they had access to care, those are the things that I have been working on I’ll continue to work on,” she said.

Other questions led to discussions about other issues, including Russia.

“Russia’s not our friend,” Ernst said to the Maquoketa crowd.

Her stance on that issue gained her a supportive cheer.

“We told [Trump] he needs to stand up against Vladimir Putin,” Ernst said.

“I was happy to see that she has a lot of reservations about Russia so I hope that she follows through with those reservations and concerns,” Jan Gallagher who was at the event in Maquoketa said.

While those opposing Ernst protested until she was off grounds, chanting “shame on you” as she got into her car.

Others at the event say they support her.

“I think she’s doing the best she can really,” Ed Reed said following Ernst’s event.

Ernst says this tour is important for her to hear the concerns of all people she represents in Iowa.

She will be back in the area on Thursday as she continues her 99 county tour in Muscatine.