U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments over deadly shooting at Mexican/U.S. border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray/KWQC) – The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case involving a Mexican national and a U.S. Border Patrol Agent.

Mexican teenager Sergio Hernandez was playing with friends at the Mexico- United States border. The circumstances surrounding the incident have been disputed by both sides but the unarmed teen was shot in the head and killed by U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa Jr. Mesa was standing on U.S. soil when he fired the shot into Mexico. The Mexican national was killed on his own land.

The Court will decide if Hernandez should have the same protections as a United States citizen because the fatal shot was fired inside America.

“The Supreme Court has made clear before that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t only protect U.S. citizens. It protects people who find their rights violated by the U.S. government,” said the family’s lawyer Deepak Gupta. “The rules shouldn’t be different just because that person happens to be a Mexican citizen standing a few feet from the border.”

Mesa Jr.’s lawyer, Randolph Ortega, sees the facts of the case differently. “The laws of the United States do not flow into Mexico. They end at the border,” he said.

He argued Tuesday that the United States has no control over what happens across the border. Thus far, the lower courts have sided with his client.

“The Court has found consistently a foreign national with no contacts in the United States cannot be afforded constitutional protections,” Ortega added.

The United States declined to charge Mesa Jr. due to “lack of jurisdiction.” Mexico has charged Mesa Jr. but the United States has yet to extradite him.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, typically the deciding vote, questioned whether the case could be brought at all. He asked counsel whether this matter should be left to foreign relations or Congress.

The Court still has eight justices after Justice Antonin Scalia’s passing one year ago. Judge Neil Gorsuch has been nominated by President Trump as his replacement, but confirmation hearings do not begin until March. Should the Court hand down a split ruling, a full bench could hear the same arguments again next term.