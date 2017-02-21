Wrestlers compete in pink for mother battling breast cancer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Noah and Julien Broderson have grown up listening to their mom, Sarah Martel, cheer them on.

“She has a really distinguished voice,” says Noah Broderson. “I can hear it almost at well as my coaches during my matches.”

When their mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, she wasn’t always able to be at her sons matches.

“She’s had to miss a couple of them, I remember, she had chemo on one of the tournaments or one of the duals last year and she wasn’t able to make it,” says Noah.

Yet, she tried her hardest to be at as many as she could.

“Even after like a day after chemo she felt really really sick and she still decided to come watch me,” he says.

Martel says it wasn’t easy to watch from afar, but it made her focus on getting better.

“It made me fight even harder to make sure I’d be there,” she says. “It definitely kept my mind off things. It pushed me on days when I did not want to get up when I did not feel well.”

The Broderson brothers wanted to do something to show support for their mom.

“I wanted to show awareness for breast cancer and right after I found that out, I pinked out,” Julien says.

It started with pink headbands, shorts, socks, and shoes. Noah competes with these items, but Julien found a pink singlet from a fundraising match a few years ago.

There were only a few sizes left and one fit him perfectly.

“Some people might think it’s odd for like a guy wearing a pink singlet wrestling,” Julien explains.

When it came time to compete in the state tournament, Julien decided to wear his pink singlet during every match.

“Even in the same tournament, if he has more than one match, he changes it,” Martel explains. “He told me, ‘Mom, I promise I’m going to wear it the whole time.'”

Julien ended up winning the 2A-160 lb. state title, something he had been reaching for all year.

“All season I was thinking about wearing that pink singlet in the finals and it was an amazing moment,” he adds.