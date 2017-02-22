Davenport budget cuts $25,000 from tourism funds

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- Wednesday Davenport City Council met to approve the budget for the 2018 fiscal year. In the past, the Quad Cities Convention and Visitor’s Bureau was given $400,000 in promotional funds. The new budget will cut their funding by $25,000. According to council members, tourism generates a billion dollars each year for the city. Alderman, Ray Ambrose said multiple event organizers have asked for aid and the new budget will allow funds to be distributed equally.

“There’s a lot of groups reaching out for some assistance through the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau,” said Ambrose. “It’s not only the Air show, it’s the Bix, and the rock concerts that are put on around town.”

However, many local business owners said those events do not bring people in from out-of-town. Mike Jhala owns the Quality Inn & Suites in Davenport and said the funding cut will have a large impact on his daily operations.

“The intent is to promote this area,” said Jhala. “Further reduction is just going to impact not only hotels but restaurants, bars, and retails.”

The Davenport City Council said they will try to come up with ways to fundraise specifically for tourism promotion in an effort to make up for the loss of funds. Ambrose said it’s up to multiple organizations in the Quad Cities to work together to promote the area as a whole.

“We’re going to get it figured out and we’ll take care of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau,” Ambrose said. “It’s important for everybody in the Quad Cities, not only the city of Davenport and Scott County, but our friends across the river, everybody has to step up to the plate.”