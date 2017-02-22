Davenport council has lengthy discussion over changes to boards and commissions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – It was a discussion-filled Davenport City Council meeting on Wednesday. City leaders took a step closer to streamlining some boards and commissions. A lot of the debate from the public and within council was over combining the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Levee Improvement Commission into one group.

Dozens packed into council chambers and many pleaded that the Levee Commission be left as is. Some residents argued that it’s worked well for over a century they don’t understand a need for change. The Levee Commission currently has seven appointed members who act as stewards for the riverfront. Many are worried this plan to combine it with another board is being rushed…

There are a lot of ideas being thrown out on ways to make it work. Alderman Mike Matson made a motion to table the agenda item on Wednesday to allow members of both groups to come together and bring their recommendations to the city.

Council was split on that vote which then failed with Mayor Klipsch as the tie breaker. After that, council approved the first consideration in the agenda. The vote was 6 to 4 to move it forward.

Council members Tompkins, Dunn, Ambrose, Gripp, Justin, and Gordon all voted in favor. Council members Matson, Dickmann, Boom, and Rawson were against the measure.

“Are we going to discuss all of these individually and make motions to modify on the fly? I’ve never seen government operate like this.” said Alderman Bill Boom.

“We heard their concerns. We are planning on all the powers and checks and balances that the levee commission provides to extend to this new group,” said Mayor Frank Klipsch.

Mayor Klipsch says this closer look at boards and commissions is an effort to run more efficiently and effectively. As it’s written now, the combined park and levee board would have 11 members and meet as needed, gathering community input and make recommendations on projects. This was just a first reading. There will still be opportunities for input, and adjustments over the next four weeks.

Originally, it was proposed the RiverCenter/Adler Theatre Advisory Board also merge with the other two groups. Council instead moved it into another ordinance where a number of city commissions face being decommissioned.