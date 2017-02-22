Deere & Co. optimistic about this year’s outlook

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – John Deere stockholders are optimistic about the future after the meeting they had at Deere and Company World Headquarters Wednesday.

While 2016 was another trying year for the company, CEO Sam Allen says he’s seeing the signs that positive changes are coming soon.

“As the markets get better so does the company,” Deere & Company Public Relations Director Ken Golden said.

He says 2016 was their third straight year of low sales and revenue as reports show they were down eight percent. Earnings also took a plunge, dropping 21 percent.

Golden says those challenges come from weak farm and construction markets.

“The ag market, because commodity prices are low, people do not reinvest in their farms when commodity prices are low, construction has been a very tough market for everyone in the business and so when you combine the two of them, it makes for a tough year,” Golden said.

During the company’s stockholders meeting Allen said he expects this downward trend to shift.

Cameras were not allowed inside, but Golden tells KWQC they could see positive changes as soon as this year.

“We’re seeing signs that it’s beginning to improve and if it improves it could improve rapidly, we’ll have to see,” he said.

He says the world’s growing population has a lot to do with that as the demand for food and shelter is on the rise. He believes this will benefit agriculture and construction industries.

“So when you wrap all of that up you begin to see a better future for Deere,” Golden said.

These are things stockholders are happy to hear.

“Enlightening and encouraging,” Richard Larson, a stockholder and retired farmer said Wednesday.

Stockholder and former John Deere Employee Jerry Miller says he’s glad to see the company moving in this direction.

“They’re looking ahead and the products and they’re goals are consistent with being a profitable company in the future,” Miller said.

Financial Analyst Jim Victor spoke to KWQC about the good news for Deere.

“Key to Deere’s commentary is that now, they see signs that the ag markets are stabilizing,” Victor said. “If that’s so, we may see the bottom of the slump in equipment manufacturing, that would be good news for suppliers and Quad City employees, as well.”

Golden says Deere has not announced any layoffs since last summer. He says because of attrition some factories have even had recalls of small numbers of employees.