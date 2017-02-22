Iowa gun dealer admits he broke federal background check law

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa gun dealer has pleaded guilty to illegally selling a rifle to a man barred from owning guns due to domestic abuse allegations.

Brad Ries, owner of Sureshot Gun Shop in Clinton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to knowingly transferring a firearm without a background check and making a false statement, both misdemeanors.

A plea agreement says Ries transferred a rifle to Matthew Keeney in 2015 even though a background check rejected the purchase because a woman had a no-contact order against Keeney. Ries then allegedly lied to investigators.

Ries blamed confusion Wednesday for the sale. Even though the agreement calls for Ries to surrender his firearms license, he said he hoped to keep his business. He’ll be sentenced in June.

Keeney, of Clinton, had been accused of choking the woman during an assault months earlier. Keeney later pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm after firing a rifle while arguing with another woman.

