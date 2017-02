MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — Police are asking the public’s help to identify suspects in a retail theft. The incident happened at SouthPark Mall on Monday, February 20, 2017.

Police say the suspects left in a silver or gray newer Volkswagen sedan.

Anyone with information should call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.