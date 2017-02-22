Monmouth man charged with DUI after being hit by train

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — A man was taken to the hospital after the pickup he was driving ran off the road and was hit by a train. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 110th Street at 180th Avenue, east of Monmouth.

Police say 24-year-old Michael Scott Goodell of Monmouth was northbound on Warren County Road approaching 180th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. He drove across 180th Avenue into a ditch, up an embankment, and came to rest with the front end partially on railroad tracks. Police then say an eastbound train struck the pickup.

Goodell was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries he received in the crash. He was charged with improper lane usage, operation uninsured motor vehicle, and driving under the influence.