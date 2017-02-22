North Scott Teachers to start from scratch negotiating contracts

Eldrideg, IA (KWQC) Before governor Terry Brandstad signed the bill into law last week, dozens of school districts in Iowa rushed to get their contract negotiations started. The North Scott School district is starting over.

Erin McConnell, a bargaining leader and teacher at North Scott junior high says the collective bargaining law has added new stress to the district.

“The stress we’ve been experiencing is the anticipation of not knowing what’s going to happen next,” McConnell said.

The new law means the union can only negotiate salary, and not benefits or health insurance. She says because educators and public workers are limited on how they can negotiate contracts, they have to think long term now.

“Now that we’re in this new position, what are the things that are most important things to our members, and not just in the short term, we can’t just think about what they need in the contract, we need to make decisions looking out for what is going to come over the next several years”

Superintendent Joe Stutting’s been in a similar spot before as a superintendent in Wisconsin, where a similar collective bargaining law was passed in 2011

“It takes time to do interest based bargaining, and it just didn’t happen for us,” Stutting said.

But starting fresh wasn’t what he had in mind either.

“It really is like square one, we were well on our way with all of our unions prior to last Friday, now we’re back to square one.”

Stutting says he wants to remain a competitive district, but says starting from scratch on contracts will be difficult.

We want to be a district, school of choice, not only for students but for people to work, and with that comes our compensation and our benefit package, we understand we need to provide those things in order to attract the best, and take the best.”

Now teachers say they’ll discuss their contracts with the district as soon as possible

“We value our employees, we’re not going to change the way we do business just because the state of Iowa has changed the way in which we must operate.”