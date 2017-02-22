UPDATE: Police release names of deceased in death investigation in Kewanee

UPDATE 2-22-17: Illinois State Police have released the names of the two people found dead in a home in Kewanee as 43-year-old Jason M. Rohrig and 49-year-old Rebecca L. Rohrig. Preliminary autopsy results show they both died from gunshot wounds. A pistol recovered from the scene as well as other firearm evidence will be examined at a State Police Crime Lab. The investigation is on-going.

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) – Police in Kewanee are investigating a possible murder-suicide, after finding two bodies inside a home.

Police say they found the bodies while performing a welfare check at 1040 North Grace Avenue.

Police Chief James Dison activated the Henry Mercer Investigative Task Force to conduct a death investigation.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services processed the crime scene and Agents and Investigators are actively furthering the investigation. Preliminary evidence and information indicates this may be murder-suicide however there are a lot of leads underway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309)853-1911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at (309) 937-2324.