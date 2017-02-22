QCA residents weigh in on the rising Powerball jackpot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Wednesday, Feb. 22 one lucky winner could claim the multi-state drawing for the Powerball jackpot.

A winner wasn’t crowned on Saturday, Feb. 18, giving others time to purchase a ticket. Those playing have their eyes on the $403 million jackpot.

The winner of the jackpot has a couple of options when cashing in on their winnings. They can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in payments over 29 years.

The winner will have to pay taxes on the prize, but the lump sum payment is still nearly $244 million.

Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT.