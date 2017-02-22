Record warmth winding down

QUAD CITIES, IA & Ill. (KWQC) – We’re still right in the middle of winter, but anymore, it feels like we skipped right past the end of the season and went straight to spring! We don’t have to tell you–its been really warm. Warmer than what we usually expect for the month of February here in the Quad Cities.

So just how warm have we been? As of February 22, we experienced our 6th consecutive day of record high temperatures and 5 of those 6 of those days have been either 70 degrees or above. Sunday, February 19 went down as the all time monthly record high with an afternoon temperature of 74.

This isn’t the first warm spell in Quad Cities history. According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities, February 18 through the 25 in 1930, our highs warmed into the 60’s for more than a week.

We usually average the 30’s through the month of February but our highs have been everything but that. In fact 77% of our days so far this month have been running above average. This means that as of February 22, we are experiencing the warmest February on record in Quad Cities weather history.

If you enjoy the warmer weather or have a case of spring fever, throw open those windows while you can! The return of winter is right around the corner.