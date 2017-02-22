Science from Above: A look at weather balloons

DAVENPORT, IA (KWQC) — Forecasting the weather is more than just looking at radar and temperature maps. Many times you have to look a little bit higher. Weather balloons launched by the National Weather Service help meteorologists to do just that.

The National Weather Service releases weather balloons twice a day and sometimes more if a big weather event is expected. These weather balloons carry a special instrument package called a radiosonde. This package collects temperature, wind and humidity data from the higher levels of the atmosphere. The data is put into a chart that meteorologists call a sounding.

The sounding is a chart that is plotted by the instrument package attached to the weather balloon. The different colored lines on the sounding give meteorologists important clues as to what the as to what the forecast should be. This one chart can help determine between a sunny day and a cloudy day and also tell us whether or not a thunderstorm might produce a tornado.

Peter Speck, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Quad Cities said they are also very helpful in winter weather forecasting, “Winter weather is a very big problem because of challenges of like forecasting rain verses snow.”

The instrument package is attached to the balloon with an 80 foot long cord. The balloon is filled with either helium or the less expensive gas hydrogen. Hydrogen gas is very flammable so extra precautions must be taken. Speck explained that if the PSI is not exactly right during the filling process, you run the risk of an explosion.

Following the fill-up the balloon is released into the sky and begins its flight. It remains in the air for about an hour and a half with the radiosonde collecting and transmitting data the whole way up. This data goes into weather models used daily by meteorologists. The balloon rises for about 20 miles until it reaches the stratosphere, the second layer of the atmosphere. Once it reaches this point the gas inside the balloon expands and it can grow to the size of a school bus! The balloon then pops and the instrument package floats back to earth on a parachute. Sometimes it will land hundreds of miles away from its launch point. If you find one, all you have to do is follow the attached instructions.

The return process is very simple, “There’s a bag actually attached to the handle and all you have to do is put the radiosonde inside the bag and postage is already paid for.” Said Speck, “Stash it in the mailbox and they’ll send it right back to the main processing center in Kansas City and they will have it refurbished and reconditioned for next use.”