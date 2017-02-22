Trump administration reverses Obama transgender bathroom legislation

(NBC News) – Today President Trump’s administration reversed Obama-era guidelines that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

“He is a firm believer in state’s rights and issues like this are not best dealt with at the federal level,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Gay rights groups call it discrimination. Conservatives argue Washington should stay out of it.

“…really an abuse of federal powers to say that it should be one of the Attorney General’s top priorities to police bathrooms,” said Matt Schlapp, the President of the American Conservative Union.

Policing tax dollars was President Trump’s focus during a meeting with his budget team today. He’s promising to make Washington leaner and more accountable.

“We won’t let your money be wasted anymore. We’re going to run government smoothly and efficiently,” the president said.

While Congress was approving the budget, Republicans were under attack from angry taxpayers at town hall meetings. The taxpayers are worried about health care and tax reform.

“You just hear, the anxiety is real – people want real solutions, so we’re gonna have to pay attention to that,” said Rep. Dave Brat (R-Va.)

And pay attention to a president who says he wants to do more, with less.