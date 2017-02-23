AFSCME union members vote for authorized strike.

Rock Island, Il (KWQC) Illinois’ largest labor union is giving the o-k for a strike with members voting to authorize a strike if contract negotiations don’t progress. 81 percent of AFSCME’s 38 thousand members voted in favor of a strike only if an agreeable contract can’t be made with the state. Some notable state workers who would possibly join the strike are, dispatchers, child protective service providers, parole agents. Local AFSCME representative, Miguel Morga says a possible strike could have a big impact the QC as well.

“I think there’s several hundred if not a thousand in the quad city area that would be impacted, there’s gonna be not anyone there to preform the services that are needed and that’s why we implore the governor, come back to the table,” Mora said.

Illinois union members and Governor Rauner have been unable to reach a contract agreement for 2 years. In today’s announcement, AFSCME leaders say this is the best option to take in order to get the governors attention, but the governor says a possible strike is an attack on Illinois taxpayers.

“I really believe the right answer is to not have a strike, we’ve been at impasse for a long time everyday that goes by that we’re not implementing a contract is well over 2 million dollars in extra costs to taxpayers,” Rauner said.

ASFCME leaders say if there were to be a strike, there’s no word on when it would start. There have not been any contract negations brought to the table by either side.