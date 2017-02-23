Bettendorf 3rd grader finalist in Google Doodle contest for 2nd time

UPDATE: Voting doesn’t start until Thursday evening.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — A talented 3rd grader from Hopewell Elementary is getting national attention once again. On Thursday, February 23, 2017, Google announced the 53 state and territory winners in its ninth annual Doodle 4 Google competition. The contest is open to K-12 students across the United States and encourages students to redesign the Google logo inspired by the theme “What I see for the future…”

Shalini Chandupatala of Bettendorf, is one of the 53 winners with her doodle, “Happy Healthy and Safe Future”, depicting different natural habitats. This is Chandupatala’s second time as a finalist in the Doodle 4 Google competition.

In order for Chandupatala to win and have her artwork on the Google homepage, she’ll need votes. Online voting will be open from February 23, 2017 to March 6, 2017 on this site: http://www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html. The public vote will determine the five national finalists (one in each grade group).

Google will announce the five national finalists and one of them as the national winner on March 31, 2017 — and the winner’s doodle will go live on Google.com that day.

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 Google for Education grant towards the establishment and improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

To see a full list of state winners and to vote online, visit: http://www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html