Black Hawk College Board of Trustees approves cuts to faculty

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois budget stalemate is costing jobs at a local college.

Thursday night, three non-tenured faculty members had their contracts dismissed and four tenured faculty members were not reappointed at the Black Hawk Board of Trustees meeting

The move comes as the college is working to stay financially stable despite not receiving more than $8 million in anticipated spending over the past two years. The board has increased tuition $27 per credit hour and eliminated more than 40 staff, administrative and faculty positions during that time. But it has not been enough.

At the Feb. 23 meeting students, faculty and community members asked the board to reconsider cuts to faculty by looking for alternative solutions. Board members said due to the teacher state tenure law they did not have time to reconsider cuts.

Of the seven faculty who lost their jobs Thursday evening, two come from the college’s Art Department. Currently the staff only has four full-time staff. Now they will be down to two.

The eliminated art department faculty members say the reduced staff will eliminate most of the art class offered at Black Hawk.

“They’re going to cut all of the studio art,” said Melissa Hebert-Johnson. “That is any art making classes. The only classes that are going to remain are Art History and Art Appreciation – what we call general education classes.”

Hebert-Johnson is the Communication and Fine Arts Department Chair. She will lose her job at the end of the semester. She worries that these cuts, specifically in the Art Department, will keep some from being able to pursue an art degree in the Quad Cities.

A sentiment her colleague Kyle Petersen, an art instructor also losing his job in May, also shares.

“For a lot of them we’re kind of eliminating art and design as a career option because there is no one else doing the same thing that we happen to do here at Black Hawk,” Petersen said.

Board members declined a comment to TV6 at the meeting. But earlier in day the college released a statement saying –

“Black Hawk College is well known for the high quality instruction we deliver in our transfer and career programs. Hopefully, our elected state officials will come to understand the role community colleges play in the success of our community and state and will work to resolve their difference on the budget. In the meantime, we will continue to address our situation in ways that we believe will benefit our students.”

Faculty at the Quad Cities campus were not the only people let go. Seventeen cuts to faculty and staff were announced at the end of January 2017.