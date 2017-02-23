Strong sewer odor at Davenport school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Students at Sudlow Intermediate School were being kept outside at the start of the day on Thursday, February 23, 2017, due to a strong sewer odor inside the building.

School officials say that staff was working to eliminate the odor before they let students inside. They say students are normally left outside before the start of the school anyway.

Maintenance determined that a sewer drain trap in an air handler room had dried out allowing sewer smell to enter the building. This was corrected and an all clear was given shortly before the start of school. Mid American Energy determined that no natural gas leak was present. Students entered the building at the regular start time of 8:35 a.m.