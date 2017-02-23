Federal hiring freeze impacts efforts to fully open Thomson prison

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) – With the change in the White House comes a delay in the effort to fully open the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois. The prison, recently taken over by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was in the process of hiring and housing federal inmates.

We contacted the Administrative United States Penitentiary (AUSP) Thomson Executive Assistant for and update on the hiring process. In An email, Lynelle Asberry says there are currentily 114 inmates located at the facility. But since President Donald Trump ordered a federal hiring freeze, they are currently reviewing guidance for making future hiring decisions.

Asberry does go onto say that the Federal Bureau of Prisons expects that more jobs will be filled in the near future.

