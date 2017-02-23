Fire crews respond to diesel fuel leak in Scott County

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) – A diesel fuel leak was discovered and stopped on Thursday when a neighbor found a sheen on in Mud Creek. The creek is approximately 10 miles northwest of Walcott.

According to a press release from the Iowa DNR, the neighbor traced the leaking fuel up a tributary of Mud Creek to an underground tile line in a farmyard. It was then discovered that the leaking pipe was connected to an above-ground diesel fuel tank.

The Maysville Fire Department placed absorbent booms in the tributary to prevent the fuel from traveling further downstream. Mud Creek flows northeast where it eventually connects with the Wapsipinicon River.

The farmer is unsure of when the leak occurred, so it is difficult to determine how much fuel was spilled. Officials say possibly 500 gallons spilled with maybe half reaching Mud Creek before fire crews placed the booms.

DNR staff took water samples and checked for impacts to wildlife. They saw no dead fish, but did see live fish. They will continue to monitor the situation and consider appropriate enforcement action.