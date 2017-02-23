Grassley, Ernst, and other GOP face town hall anger

(CNN/KWQC) – Across the country, as Senators and Congressmen are on home recess, town halls are turning into a hot beds for political activism.

Protesters are packing these events and expressing outrage over a number of issues surrounding Washington and President Donald Trump, leading many to wonder if there’s a power shift on the horizon in 2018.

Constituents across the country lining up to give their Washington representatives an earful, taking on president trump’s agenda on nearly everything.

But protests like this aren’t unique to republicans. Democratic lawmakers faced the same anger in 2009 after President Obama’s first election.

In fact, the Trump administration is taking a page from his predecessor’s playbook Wednesday, blaming adversaries for quote manufacturing these protests. President Trump himself tweeted that protests were planned out by liberal activists.

The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2017

But some republican lawmakers who’ve faced the crowds say the protests look very real to them. Republican leaders in congress have said they hope to have a health care plan ready by August.

Senator Grassley isn’t the only one touring Iowa. Senator Joni Ernst was also in the QCA this week, and met a contentious crowd in Maquoketa.

Around a hundred people packed the room and the crowd spilled out into the hallways.

Senator Ernst answered questions and presented legislation she supports to help veterans.

She also held events in Clinton, Davenport, and Muscatine.