Home values on the rise: Bettendorf residents see increase in property taxes

BETTENDORF, Ia. (KWQC)- The Scott County Assessor’s Office has completed the Bettendorf residential property revaluation project. In 2015, the county hired a private appraisal company to conduct door-to-door inspections. As homeowners receive their 2017 assessments, many residents say they are shocked to see how high their property taxes have increased. Bettendorf resident, John Scott said his home in September was appraised at $129,000. When he received his 2017 assessment in the mail, the new value was $163,000, an increase of nearly 30 percent.

“The first thing that came to mind was that it just didn’t make sense,” Scott said. “It was too big a jump, $163,000 is a whole lot more than $129,000 If it had been $140 I wouldn’t have cared much about it or if I hadn’t just had the place assessed at $129,000.”

Scott said he currently pays about $2,080 in property taxes and believes the new assessment will increase his taxes by $1,000. According to the Scott County Assessor’s Office, residential properties in Bettendorf went from $2,813,169,800 in 2016 to $3,091,577,880 in 2017. The new values indicate an increase in overall assessment of about 10 percent. City Administrator, Decker Ploehn, attributes the increase to a rise in marketplace value.

“If you look at the marketplace, the homes in Bettendorf are at a higher value in the marketplace than other places in the Quad Cities.”

The Scott County Assessor’s Office advises anyone with concerns to verify the accuracy of their property’s data on the Scott County Assessor’s website. Scott County property owners can also make an appointment with county officials for further information.