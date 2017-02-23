Iowa to exchange birth certificates issued from 5/93 through 10/09

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) — The Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Health Statistics is working to exchange any newborn birth certificate issued from May 1993 to October 2009, where the birth certificate is a small wallet-size card. Officials say the reason for the exchange s that the wallet cards issued didn’t contain enough vital record information to be used for identification purposes, essentially making them less useful for the purpose they are intended to be used for.

The newborn birth certificate wallet cards were issued from May 1993 to October 2009, and after the birth of a child in Iowa. The birth certificate wallet card was printed as a perforated attachment to a larger document. The newborn birth certificate wallet card measures 2 5/8 inches by 4 inches. The entire document that parents received measures 3 ½ inches by 8 inches.

The newborn birth cards can be exchanged by mail or in person with the Bureau of Health Statistics, 321 E. 12th St., Lucas State Office Building, Des Moines, Iowa 50319.

If you need to exchange your wallet card, here’s what you do;

Download the Application for Certified Copy of Iowa Vital Record from http://www.idph.iowa.gov/health-statistics/request-record;

Open Application for Copy of Birth Certificate link and print document;

Complete the application, including notarized signature;

Return application, copy of driver’s license and original newborn birth certificate wallet card in person or by mail.

Due to the number of certificates to be replaced, it is expected to take four to six weeks to receive the certificate via mail. In-person requests will be completed in a timely manner and in the order they are received.