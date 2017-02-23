Justice may crack down on legalized marijuana

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, a person holds a freshly-rolled marijuana joint just after midnight at the Space Needle in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, a person holds a freshly-rolled marijuana joint just after midnight at the Space Needle in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is suggesting the Trump administration may crack down on states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Spicer says during a press briefing Thursday that the issue rests with the Justice Department. But he says, “I do believe that you’ll see greater enforcement of it.”

He adds that it’s “something that the Department of Justice I think will be further looking into.”

President Donald Trump said as a candidate that he supports medical marijuana. But Spicer says there’s a big difference between that and the recreational use of the drug.

The Justice Department has several options available, including filing lawsuits on the grounds that state laws regulating pot are unconstitutional because they are pre-empted by federal law.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s