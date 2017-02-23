Lawmakers, actors and advocates ‘shine light’ on slavery

WASHINGTON, D. C. (GRAY/KWQC) – It’s something many people think is a thing of the past. But right now 27 million people are living in slavery. Sex trafficking is considered modern day slavery. It’s something Maheen Kaleem said too often goes unnoticed by the outside world.

“We still don’t have the resources that we need to be able to identify. Part of it is the unground economy part of it is that a majority is happening online,” Kaleem said.

Kaleem works to end gender based violence at Rights4Girls. She said the Internet changed the game for sex traffickers, moving from the streets to apps like Snap Chat and Tinder to buy and sell men, women and children. It’s this battle on the dark web bringing an unlikely pair together on Capitol Hill.

“We were the last line of defense an actor and his foundation were the potential last line of defense,” actor Ashton Kutcher said.

Kutcher is the co-founder of THORN, a technology company working to combat child sexual exploitation on the web. He teamed up with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker to find news ways for the government to help with funding.

“He’s been such an entrepreneur in developing the tools in law enforcement in Knoxville and all across our state of Tennessee to really apprehend people in sex trafficking,” Corker said.

Even though his bill creating resourcing to fight this issue was signed into law just three months ago, Corker is pushing for more action in Congress.

“At the end of the day what you want is results, and I appreciate people talking about our efforts here. But now we got to do the hard work of ending modern slavery,” Corker added.

What’s accomplished in our nation’s capital could benefit organizations like Rights4Girls

It’s an effort that Kaleem said is going to take everyone, from local communities, to Washington to Hollywood, to end.

“It requires people who have not traditionally worked together to work together. It’s when folks collaborate that you come up with solutions,” Kaleem said.