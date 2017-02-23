Local farmers attend “Agronomy University” Thursday

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) – Some farmers in the Quad Cities area went to school at Youngquist Ag Thursday. Throughout the day, they shared with others in the industry about progress and innovations.

This comes a day after Deere & Company said they expect markets to improve and on Thursday, farmers said they agree but are remaining cautious.

“There’s something you can take away all the time no matter whether you’re a guy that’s been in this industry for forty years or a guy that just started,” Peter Rousonelos, a farmer and sales agronomist said.

Farmer and seed salesman, Zack Youngquist is helping farmers get together during “Agronomy University.”

“We provide these meetings every single year as hopefully just really good valuable information they can take back to their farms and execute them on their own farms,” Youngquist said.

It gives farmers the opportunity to talk with each other and ag experts about technology, farming techniques and even politics.

“I think the Mexico thing will work itself out, at some point I just could see a potential short-term tick down if things go negatively,” Rousonelos said.

In addition to an uncertain trade future with Mexico, President Donald Trump’s decision to halt the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal will also have an impact on farmers.

“What Trump’s doing I think sometimes is good, sometimes is bad and it’s really hard to know if this is going to benefit us or not and we may not know that answer for two, three, four, ten years from now,” farmer Matt Hulsizer said.

Yet these farmers say they remain optimistic.

“I don’t think we’re going to see detrimental times, I think we just need to be conservative in what we do and be prepared for a little bit of movement,” Hulsizer said.

They say that’s why it’s important to keep on learning.

“That comradery, that togetherness is what is going to keep farming a strong backbone of this economy for a very long time,” Youngquist said.