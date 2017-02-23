Local Scott County group organizes “Castaway” town hall meeting

UPDATE: Senator Grassley’s office provided the following statement to TV-6, “Senator Grassley held several hour-long Q&As last year in Scott County. He plans to hold at least one such event in Scott County this year, as he does in every county, every year. Senator Grassley is committed to hearing from a wide cross-section of Iowans as often as the Senate voting schedule allows. Just this week, Senator Grassley is holding 12 Q&As with Iowans.”

BETTENDFORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Senator Joni Ernst has started her 99 County Tour across the state of Iowa.

Senator Ernst was met with some unrest and protesters at her most recent town hall meeting Feb. 21 in Maquoketa. Over the next few days, Senator Ernst made stops in several QCA counties, including Clinton and Scott, at private events.

When asked when she would hold her next public event in the Quad Cities, Senator Ernst said her main focus right now was the 99 County Tour.

“You know many people ask, ‘When are you going to hold another public event,'” said Sentor Ernst. “And what we want to do is make sure we are doing the 99 County Tour, and as we are doing those events making sure that we are having a civil discussion. When people are hollering over each other, that’s not very helpful.”

Senator Ernst said the whole point of the tour is to gain knowledge and insight from the people of Iowa that she can take back to Washington D.C.

But the lack of a public event in the area prompted a group of Scott County voters to organize their own town hall meeting.

The lead organizer of the event, Annika O’Melia, said her journey with politics all started by simply wanting to get more involved,

She joined the Women’s March on Washington group, and continued their “10 Actions/100 Days” campaign.”

The campaign encourages those that don’t have local town hall meetings already scheduled, to organize their own. O’Melia slowly gathered a group and organized what is now being called the “Castaway Community Town Hall.”

“We did invite Senator Ernst and Senator Grassley, but their schedules would not allow for them to attend,” said O’Melia. “But we are holding the town hall anyway.”

That process was how the “castaway” theme was born. At the town hall meeting, O’Melia is planning for volleyballs will sit in place of the representatives.

Through the use of Facebook, other forms of social media and a volunteer media group, O’Melia plans to share the town hall with both Senator Ernst and Senator Grassley. But, she also said she’s hoping to help others spread their thoughts and opinions.

“We would like more of an opportunity to speak to them with our general concerns or praise, you know,” said O’Melia. The event is open to everyone, so we would like to have all sorts of people, and perspectives and voices.”

The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Bettendorf Public Library at 6:30 p.m.