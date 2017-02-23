Lyft ride service launches in Davenport

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) — A new ride share service is now in Davenport. The Lyft service launched on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at noon.

The ride service is launching in a total of 54 new markets on Thursday, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Des Moines.

Lyft launched in 40 cities in January 2017, making for a total of 300 Lyft cities across the United States.

“In just the first two months of 2017, we’ve introduced Lyft to nearly 100 new cities, thanks in large part to today’s launch,” said Jaime Raczka, Head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion, “We look forward to continuing this rapid momentum, bringing Lyft’s safe, affordable rides to even more cities this year.”

In our biggest expansion yet, we rolled out the welcome mat to 50+ new cities! https://t.co/IM6YrYDjiW pic.twitter.com/mOU0s6TpjL — Lyft (@lyft) February 23, 2017