Mothers turn to social media for breast milk needs

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) – Thousands of mothers across the country, including here in Iowa are turning to social media for breast milk to help their babies, but experts warn that’s not the safest idea.

One Eastern Iowa mom tell us she gives away her extra breast milk online to help those who may who may have trouble nursing and need it most.

Inside Joanna Castillo’s freezer is something you may not expect.

Bags piled high and stacked one by one with pouches of breast milk.

“We weren’t going to use it all and there’s lots of mommies who need it or babies,” says Joanna Castillo.

Castillo’s four month old daughter Teagan just started drinking formula, so Castillo advertised her extra milk on a Facebook Page, Human Milk 4 Human Babies.

“We post on the page how much we have and any things that other moms should know like if you take medications and people just respond to your post,” says Castillo.

She says she gets a lot of requests for breast milk.

She’s even used other social media sites like Eats on Feets.

All the sites work the same way where mothers offer up when they have extra milk while others search in need of breast milk.

“A lot of people are in need and you can’t help everyone, but I kind of figure out who needs it the most,” says Castillo.

She connected with one mom who lives about two hours south of Iowa City, where Nicole Pappalardo made several long trips from Burlington.

“I’ve driven three-four hours for milk,” says Pappalardo.

Her daughter suffers from certain medical conditions, and when Nicole’s baby was seven-months-old, they tried switching her to formula.

But her daughter didn’t get better.

That’s when Pappalardo decided to stick with breast milk.

“We got some breast milk from one of my friends and we had no problems, didn’t have to go back on the antibiotic or anything,” says Pappalardo.

She went online and began searching for mothers on Facebook who donate breast milk.

“I put a picture of my daughter up, explained the situation, just said you know if there’s any donors out there that would be able to donate to my daughter that would be great,” says Pappalardo.

Pappalardo says her daughter’s health has improved and she owes it all to the milk she received through connecting with mothers online.

“My daughter is thriving, she has some medical issues and I think that for everything she’s went through since birth that she is doing a million times better than the doctors ever said she was and I want to say that it was because of the breast milk,” she says.

But experts with the Mothers Milk Bank of Iowa say there are risks associated with sharing breast milk online.

“There could be viral or bacterial risk, there could also be medications in the milk,” says Jean Drulis the Director and Co-founder at the Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa.

Drulis says milk from a breast milk bank has been heavily screened and they follow strict guidelines by the Human Milk Banking Association or North America.

“We do blood testing for HIV, Hepatitis B, C, syphilis and HTLV and some of that can transmit through breast milk,” says Drulis.

The breast milk bank also pasteurizes the milk to kill any bacteria or viruses.

But mothers like Joanna say most parents will share any medications they’re on, or if they have certain medical conditions.

“I think everyone’s pretty honest when it comes to sharing with each other because they’re not going to give you something that they wouldn’t give their own child,” says Castillo.

But the breast milk bank says some mothers may not even know they’re carrying something dangerous.

“For HIV you know it’s over a longer period of time, if you’re fed breast milk once from an HIV positive mother, you’re chances are not so great but, the more that you’re fed the greater the chances,” says Drulis.

About 89% of breast milk from the bank goes to sick and premature babies in hospitals in 14 states, leaving 11% percent for sale to families.

But it doesn’t come cheap, most banks say breast milk can cost up to five dollars an ounce and it’s usually never covered by insurance.

“These families you know they want this milk for them, but yet insurance doesn’t cover it, I’m hoping insurance will step up and start covering it, because it’s going to save them money, babies fed breast milk do better, they’re healthier,” says Drulis.

Mothers like Joanna say that’s why they donate online and at no cost to moms who can’t afford it.

“We’re not using it so I guess there’s people who want to feed their babies solely breast milk or their babies have tummy issues and can’t have formula and we have it left over so we might as well help another mom,” says Castillo.

Mothers like Nicole who receive donations say she’s thankful.

“It’s amazing you know they have something that I can’t give my baby,” says Pappalardo.

And as long as her baby needs it, mothers like Nicole will continue using social media in search breast milk for her baby.

The Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa does not recommend using social media to share breast milk, but they do encourage mothers using these social media sites to contact their healthcare providers first if they are donating.