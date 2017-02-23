Police dig into basement of Joliet house searching for missing person

By Published: Updated:
Robin Abrams -ISP
Robin Abrams -ISP

 JOLIET, Ill. (KWQC)  – Illinois State Police are conducting a dig in the basement of a home in Joliet in connection with a missing person case from nearly 27 years ago.

ISP, along with agents from the FBI, are unearthing a portion of a residential concrete basement slab, located at 100 S. Margaret Street.

According to a news release, the dig is being conducted in response to new leads provided in the case of Robin Abrams. The residents of the house are not involved in the case and are being temporarily relocated until the dig is complete.

According to the Illinois State Police Missing Persons website, Abrams was 28 at the time of her disappearance in Beecher, Ill. in 1990.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s