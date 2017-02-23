Record-setting weather streak comes to an end

QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) – After a record-breaking run, the extraordinary warm February weather is about to come to a halt.

The KWQC TV-6 forecast calls for rain Thursday night, including a chance for hail. Then, by Friday evening, colder air will bring light snow. Accumulations will be less than an inch in most of the TV-6 viewing area, but parts to the north and west of the Quad City metro could see up to 2 inches.

It brings and end to a string of six consecutive record-setting days, a record for the warmest low temperature and an all-time record high for the month of February set on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at 74 degrees.

Active weather will set up early next week with several chances for rain and near normal February temps.