Rock Island Parks and Rec offers trip to Cubs and Cards game – April 5

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department has a special trip planned for baseball fans this spring.

The department is hosting a bus trip down to St. Louis for a Cubs and Cardinals game on April 5 at Busch Stadium. The bus will leave at 6 am for the 12:45 pm game. An hour and a half after the game, the bus will leave to return to the Quad Cities.

The cost of the trip is $115 and includes a seat on the bus and a third base line ticket to the game. The department says the bus will be a deluxe motor coach.

To reserve a seat on the trip, visit the Rock Island government website, call 309-732-7275, or visit the RIFAC Park Office in person at 4303 24th Street, Rock Island.