Gary Morgan says she was badly bruised in some places. Bleeding in others. The sixty nine year old Knox County man is referring to the Orpheum Theatre in Galesburg.

I first met Gary about two years ago. His story continues to take on a life of its own. He volunteers to replace blight with beauty at the Orpheum.

Morgan has repaired major damage in parts of the theatre. Along walls. On ceilings. He has donated about sixteen hundred volunteer hours to give the one hundred year old building a fresh look.

He was a teenager when he first visited the Orpheum. The theatre has a rich history. Going back to the days of vaudeville. Restoring much of the splendor continues to be his pet project.

Morgan likes to think that his effort has made a difference. He wants to preserve this local piece of history for future generations.

A centennial capital campaign project raised 930 thousand dollars. Some of that money was used for a new curtain on the stage. A stage where George Burns, Gracie Allen, the Marx Brothers and Houdini once performed.

A theatre which has a very special place in the heart of a volunteer extraordinaire!

