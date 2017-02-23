Watch Live: Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence and More Speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference

Live coverage of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. – Scheduled start time 8:10 a.m. CST

Schedule (All times eastern)

9:10am Kellyanne Conway (interviewed by Mercedes Schlapp of the Washington Times)

9:30am Roots of Conservatism: Wisc. Gov. Scott Walker & Dan Schneider of American Conservative Union

10:05am Governors Reclaiming America’s Promise: Govs Bebin(Ky), Brownback (KS), Ducey (AZ), Walker (Wisc.)

10:45am Jim DeMint-Heritage Foundation

11:00am Dale Bellis Liberty HealthShare

11:10am Sen. Ted Cruz

11:30am Dana Loesch The Blaze

11:40am Panel: Millenials Affair with Bernie Sanders

12:30pm Panel: Threats at Home with Sheriff David Clarke

12:50pm Education Secy. Betsy DeVos

1:05pm A conversation with Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon

1:30pm Panel: Prescription for Healthcare

2:20pm Panel: Taking on Corrupt and Abusive Government

2:35pm Middle East: Stop Funding Palestinian Authority Pensions for Terror

2:45pm The Left’s Attack on Israel

7:30pm Vice President Mike Pence