Women in Office: the future of female leaders

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – November 2016 marks a record year for women running in elected positions. Yet, the Center for American Women in Politics reports there was only a slight increase of women elected to state legislatures and statewide offices.

In Congress, only 21% of the Senate are women and the House of Representatives is only made up of 19.1% of women.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth says it’s important for women to lead.

“If you want to represent the country, the Senate should look like the rest of the country,” Duckworth says.

Experts say the problem begins at the local level where women aren’t given enough opportunities to serve in smaller ways.

Dr. Christopher Whitt, a professor at Augustana College says there’s a lot of research on the subject.

“When you talk to a woman about running for office, they end up having to be asked or encouraged to run for office about four times more than their male counterparts,” Whitt says.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst agrees.

“Often times women are asked at least three times to run for office before they will consider it,” she says.

Le Claire, IA has developed a solution. A new city ordinance requires boards and commissions to alternate gender majority each year.

City councilman John Smith says this allows for a gender balance.

“No one gender has the monopoly on good ideas on the right thing to do,” he says.

Pleasant Valley School Board member Chris Cournoyer thinks this will lead to better decisions for the community.

“When people see boards that truly represent their community and the demographic, then you’re going to have a diversity of opinion and you’re going to have better discussions and debates,” she explains.

Many argue once women land a spot in office, the challenges continue. Ernst says as a woman you have to know your material and do your research.

“You have to be the subject matter expert when you walk into a room, you have to command that room and show the guys that you know what you’re talking about,” she says.

Illinois 17th district Representative Cheri Bustos says female leaders need to look past party lines.

“It will require more diligence than ever to make sure that I find people on the other side of the aisle that I can work with,” Bustos says. “I have found women on the other side who make great partners.”

Female lawmakers believe the future is for females.

Iowa Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds will be the first female governor for Iowa when she takes over for Governor Branstad. She advises women wanting to seek roles in politics to find something they believe in.

“It’s about finding your passion, getting involved, getting engaged in your community, in your state or in your school district,” says Reynolds.