ACLU says Iowa transgender student insulted, rights violated

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A civil liberties group is taking up the case of a central Iowa transgender high school student who was ordered to wash “love trumps hate” written on his arm or be sent home.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says the incident happened in November at Newton High School. The ACLU says a teacher also repeatedly referred to the student as “girl,” even though he openly identifies as male.

In a letter Friday to the school, the ACLU warned that the school had violated the student’s free speech rights. The letter also noted that dozens of students who planned a walkout the next day to support the transgender student were threatened that they would not get varsity letters if they participated.

The ACLU demanded a letter of apology to the transgender student, as well as training for teachers regarding students’ free speech rights.