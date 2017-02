Nick Cox and Sara Morby bring a sample of food and drink that will be served at the Cajun Cook-off at the Figge Art Museum.

CAJUN COOK-OFF

Sunday, February 26

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Figge Art Museum

225 W. 2nd St., Davenport

Tickets: $30 online, $35 at door

(563) 326-7804

FiggeArtMuseum.org